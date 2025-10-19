US Bancorp DE Has $886,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,597,272 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

