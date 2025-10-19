US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $473,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 346,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,412,482.78. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,245 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.28 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

