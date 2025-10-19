US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,752 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 341,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 410,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,924,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

