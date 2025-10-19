US Bancorp DE Purchases 477 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

