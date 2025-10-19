US Bancorp DE Sells 13,727 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

