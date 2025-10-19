US Bancorp DE Sells 1,432 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -303.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

