US Bancorp DE Sells 1,770 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 893.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $26,299,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $16,986,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $16,338,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 806,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 317,532 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

