US Bancorp DE Sells 2,655 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,195 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,638,000 after purchasing an additional 327,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,705,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

