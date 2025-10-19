US Bancorp DE Sells 6,218 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $944.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

