US Bancorp DE Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CWI opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

