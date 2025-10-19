US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,142,000 after buying an additional 800,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,007,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,799,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $178.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.11, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.