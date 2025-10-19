Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

