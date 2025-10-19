Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 438.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 7,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

