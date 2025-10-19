Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.