Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
