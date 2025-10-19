ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.0%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.44%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

