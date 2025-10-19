ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.44%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

