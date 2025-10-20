1,290 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $197.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.11.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

