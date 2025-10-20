2,506 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $279.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $296.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.