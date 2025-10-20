5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.
