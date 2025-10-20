5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Down 0.5%

About 5N Plus

Shares of VNP opened at C$17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$19.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.