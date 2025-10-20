Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $467.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $476.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.96 and its 200-day moving average is $419.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

