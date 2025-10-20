Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IWD opened at $202.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

