ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADEN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ADENTRA Trading Up 2.3%

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADEN opened at $34.30 on Friday. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $837.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

