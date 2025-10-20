AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

