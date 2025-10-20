AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 target price on the stock.
AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 410 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 534.29.
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 513 per share, for a total transaction of £436,050. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.
Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.
Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.
Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.
