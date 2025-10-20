Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Short Interest Update

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

AKRYY stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

