Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,584,000 after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 2,290,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 450,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 485,932 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $82.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

