Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,584,000 after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 450,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 485,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

