Alexis Investment Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.7%

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.