Alexis Investment Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Alexis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.