Alexis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Alexis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.7% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 38.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

