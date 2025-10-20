Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.