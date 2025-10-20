Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNT. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.