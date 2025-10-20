Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $240.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.43. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

