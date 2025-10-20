Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALS. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$34.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$22.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$88,289.40. Also, Senior Officer Mark Raguz acquired 1,400 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,778.20. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

