Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $327.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

