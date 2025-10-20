American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Short Interest Update

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

