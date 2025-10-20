Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:AEP FY2025 Earnings

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.35 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$1.37.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

