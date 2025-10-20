Analysts Set Expectations for Interfor FY2025 Earnings

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.23). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFP. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Shares of IFP opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. Interfor has a one year low of C$7.99 and a one year high of C$21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.65.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

