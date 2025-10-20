AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $285.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.20.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average of $243.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,054.80. The trade was a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,654.70. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,803 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,949. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 73.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,894,000 after buying an additional 310,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 121.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 220,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,272.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 169,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,896,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

