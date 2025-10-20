Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

VT opened at $138.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

