Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.