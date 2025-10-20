Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

