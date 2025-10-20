Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $202.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

