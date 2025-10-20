Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (BATS:ARMH) Short Interest Update

Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (BATS:ARMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged alerts:

Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged Stock Performance

ARMH stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

About Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (ARMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARM Holdings PLC ADR index. The fund provides exposure to Arm Holdings ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of Arm Holdings Plc, in its local market, to US investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.