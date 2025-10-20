Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

