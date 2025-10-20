Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 15.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $208.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

