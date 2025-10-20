Avita Medical’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avita Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Avita Medical Trading Down 25.8%

Shares of Avita Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Avita Medical has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avita Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avita Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avita Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avita Medical by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avita Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

