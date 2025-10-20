B. Riley Predicts BitMine Immersion Technologies FY2025 Earnings

Get BitMine Immersion Technologies alerts:

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

BMNR stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

