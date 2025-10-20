Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

