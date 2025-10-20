Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

